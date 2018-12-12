Trump Says Americans Would 'Revolt' If Dems Try To Impeach Him

In an interview with Reuters, President Trump has declared that he is not concerned with Democratic positioning toward impeachment, noting that if they attempted to do so Americans would ‘revolt’.

“It’s hard to impeach somebody who hasn’t done anything wrong and who’s created the greatest economy in the history of our country,” Trump told Reuters in an interview from the Oval Office.

“I’m not concerned, no. I think that the people would revolt if that happened,” Trump added.

WATCH: Trump on impeachment: 'People would revolt' https://t.co/0TlAqUYKID — ABC6 News Desk (@ABC6) December 12, 2018

In the Reuters interview, the president also rubbished prosecutors’ claims that anyone within his campaign had made contact with Russian officials.

“The stuff you’re talking about is peanut stuff,” Trump said.

In the past few days, the President has been very vocal concerning his thoughts on the situation involving the Mueller investigation, which has recently focused on Michael Cohen’s alleged campaign finance violations.

Trump repeatedly described it as a ‘witch hunt’

James Comey’s behind closed doors testimony reveals that “there was not evidence of Campaign Collusion” with Russia when he left the FBI. In other words, the Witch Hunt is illegal and should never have been started! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

….which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

Trump detractors, including Democrats and former Obama officials have suggested the President should be removed from office and even jailed.

The President turned his attention away from the impeachment talking point Wednesday, instead focusing on Democratic obstruction to border security:

The Democrats and President Obama gave Iran 150 Billion Dollars and got nothing, but they can’t give 5 Billion Dollars for National Security and a Wall? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2018

Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2018

Despite the large Caravans that WERE forming and heading to our Country, people have not been able to get through our newly built Walls, makeshift Walls & Fences, or Border Patrol Officers & Military. They are now staying in Mexico or going back to their original countries……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

…..Ice, Border Patrol and our Military have done a FANTASTIC job of securing our Southern Border. A Great Wall would be, however, a far easier & less expensive solution. We have already built large new sections & fully renovated others, making them like new. The Democrats,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

….however, for strictly political reasons and because they have been pulled so far left, do NOT want Border Security. They want Open Borders for anyone to come in. This brings large scale crime and disease. Our Southern Border is now Secure and will remain that way……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

…..I look forward to my meeting with Chuck Schumer & Nancy Pelosi. In 2006, Democrats voted for a Wall, and they were right to do so. Today, they no longer want Border Security. They will fight it at all cost, and Nancy must get votes for Speaker. But the Wall will get built… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018