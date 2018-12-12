Trump Says Americans Would 'Revolt' If Dems Try To Impeach Him

In an interview with Reuters, President Trump has declared that he is not concerned with Democratic positioning toward impeachment, noting that if they attempted to do so Americans would ‘revolt’.

“It’s hard to impeach somebody who hasn’t done anything wrong and who’s created the greatest economy in the history of our country,” Trump told Reuters in an interview from the Oval Office.

“I’m not concerned, no. I think that the people would revolt if that happened,” Trump added.

In the Reuters interview, the president also rubbished prosecutors’ claims that anyone within his campaign had made contact with Russian officials.

“The stuff you’re talking about is peanut stuff,” Trump said.

In the past few days, the President has been very vocal concerning his thoughts on the situation involving the Mueller investigation, which has recently focused on Michael Cohen’s alleged campaign finance violations.

Trump repeatedly described it as a ‘witch hunt’

Trump detractors, including Democrats and former Obama officials have suggested the President should be removed from office and even jailed.

The President turned his attention away from the impeachment talking point Wednesday, instead focusing on Democratic obstruction to border security:


