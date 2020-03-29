Donald Trump ‘considers’ quarantine of New York but says it ‘won’t be necessary’

Donald Trump has rejected ordering a lockdown for the coronavirus hotspots of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, saying a quarantine ‘will not be necessary’.

Mr Trump announced in a tweet that the quarantine, would not go ahead and a travel advisory would be issued instead.

It urged residents of the three states to avoid all but essential travel for two weeks.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo had said earlier that roping off states would amount to ‘a federal declaration of war’.

On the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governor’s of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the @CDCgov to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

