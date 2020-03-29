Donald Trump ‘considers’ quarantine of New York but says it ‘won’t be necessary’

Image Credits: Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty.

Donald Trump has rejected ordering a lockdown for the coronavirus hotspots of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, saying a quarantine ‘will not be necessary’.

Mr Trump announced in a tweet that the quarantine, would not go ahead and a travel advisory would be issued instead.

It urged residents of the three states to avoid all but essential travel for two weeks.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo had said earlier that roping off states would amount to ‘a federal declaration of war’.

Read more


Alex Jones discusses Trump, the Federal Reserve, and more on this Special Saturday Report!

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Fauci Warns 100,000 to 200,000 Americans Could Die From Coronavirus

Fauci Warns 100,000 to 200,000 Americans Could Die From Coronavirus

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Unhinged Feminist Screams At Preacher For Not Obeying Stay At Home Lockdown

Video: Unhinged Feminist Screams At Preacher For Not Obeying Stay At Home Lockdown

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker Blasts NYC Officials For Initially Dismissing Coronavirus As Cases Now Soar

U.S. News
comments

Texas National Guard Going Door-to-Door To Question Who Has Made Contact With Coronavirus Victim

U.S. News
comments

US Faces DEFICIT of GOLD Amid Coronavirus Market Rout

U.S. News
comments

Comments