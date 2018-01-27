Donald Trump: 'Cryin' Chuck Schumer' Took a 'Beating' over DACA Shutdown

President Donald Trump ridiculed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after he abruptly ended his three-day government shutdown over DACA.

“DACA has been made increasingly difficult by the fact that Cryin’ Chuck Schumer took such a beating over the shutdown that he is unable to act on immigration!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The president commented on the ongoing DACA amnesty fight after delivering his speech in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Summit.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also took a shot at Schumer on Twitter on the Air Force One flight back to the United States.

