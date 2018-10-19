Donald Trump: ‘Democrats Produce Mobs, Republicans Produce Jobs’

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

President Donald Trump shared a catchy slogan about the Congressional midterm elections on Thursday.

“The choice could not be more clear: Democrats produce mobs, Republicans produce jobs,” Trump said during a campaign rally in Montana.

The crowd applauded and cheered with approval.

The president highlighted the Democrat effort to personally destroy Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during the Senate confirmation battle.

Trump said the protesters against Kavanaugh were “paid by Soros” and used professional signs in their rallies at the Supreme Court.

“There’s a lot of rigged things going on in this country,” he said.

Trump said that Democrats would try to raise taxes, impose socialism, destroy health care and the Second Amendment, and support open borders.

“Democrats have become the party of crime,” Trump said. “They would rather devastate America’s communities than defend America’s borders.”

