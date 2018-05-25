Donald Trump: Democrats ‘Rooting Against’ United States in North Korea Negotiations

Image Credits: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

President Donald J. Trump reacted Friday to the ongoing commentary from Democrats critical of his decision to cancel the meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

“Democrats are so obviously rooting against us in our negotiations with North Korea,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Just like they are coming to the defense of MS 13 thugs, saying that they are individuals & must be nurtured, or asking to end your big Tax Cuts & raise your taxes instead.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi described Kim Jong-un as “the big winner” out of the deal, describing Trump’s letter canceling the meeting as “chummy” and “palsy-walsy.”

Read more


Related Articles

Obama's DOJ Protected Clinton, Tried to Destroy Trump

Obama’s DOJ Protected Clinton, Tried to Destroy Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Indiana School Shooter Detained, 2 Critical

Indiana School Shooter Detained, 2 Critical

U.S. News
Comments

3 Women Struck by Vehicle at Portland State University Campus

U.S. News
Comments

Gunman In Oklahoma Restaurant Killed By Armed Civilian

U.S. News
Comments

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signals Support for Two Gun Control Measures

U.S. News
Comments

Comments