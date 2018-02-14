Donald Trump Donates 4Q Salary to Department of Transportation

President Donald Trump donated his fourth-quarter 2017 paycheck to the Department of Transportation, demonstrating his commitment to public infrastructure.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders presented the $100,000 check to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao at the daily press briefing on Tuesday.

Chao said that Donald Trump’s quarterly salary would go to the department’s INFRA (Infrastructure For Rebuilding America) Grant Programs.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of our economy, and it’s key to keeping our country competitive,” she said.

