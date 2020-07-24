Donald Trump: If Public Schools Close, Give Parents the Money for School Choice

President Donald Trump endorsed on Thursday the idea of giving federal funds to parents of students for a school of their choice if their local public school districts close during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said he asked Congress to pass $105 billion in funding for schools to help them reopen promptly and safely, unless they refused to do so.

“If schools do not reopen, the funding should go to parents to send their child to public, private, charter, religious, or home school of their choice,” Trump said. “The keyword being choice. If the school is closed, the money should follow the student.”

“Our goal is to protect our teachers and students from the China virus while ensuring that families with high-risk factors can continue to participate from home, very important,” Trump said.

Trump pushes Fauci for permission to open schools. Trump was right 5 days ago when he said schools are teaching our children to hate America & love Marxism. Some vivid examples of why you don’t want your kids in government school

