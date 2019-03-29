Donald Trump: Illegal Immigrants Met by Democrat Lawyers at the Border

President Donald Trump berated Democrats Thursday for causing a crisis on the Southern border by promising amnesty for illegal immigrants and making sure they take advantage of legal protections.

“Democrats want to pretend that there is no border crisis, for one simple reason. Because they have caused the border crisis,” Donald Trump said. “You know why else? Honestly? Because they want votes, and they don’t want to give us a win.”

Trump said that illegal immigrants and migrants crossing the border were met by lawyers who coached them to take advantage of the existing legal loopholes to get into the country.

“It’s a big, fat con job, folks,” he said. “It’s a big fat con job.”

The president commented on the ongoing crisis at the border during a rally with supporters in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Read more



Immediately after calling out the mainstream media for being more corrupt than ever before, President Trump warned he might close the Southern Border because Mexico and other Central American countries are doing “nothing” to stop the flow of illegals into America. Joining today’s show is Attorney Brad Shear discussing how patriots can reclaim social media from Big Tech.