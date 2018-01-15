Donald Trump insists he's the 'least racist person you've ever interviewed' following 's***hole countries' backlash

Donald Trump has told journalists he is “the least racist person you’ve ever interviewed” following reports that he referred to Haiti and Africa as “s***hole counties”.

The incendiary comments, allegedly made during a private meeting, prompted forthright condemnation from both the UN and African Union, while politicians from both main US parties described them as racist.

Mr Trump was asked about them on Sunday as he arrived for dinner at his private golf club with House majority leader Kevin McCarthy.

When questioned by a reporter, Mr Trump replied: “No. I’m not a racist. I’m the least racist person you have ever interviewed.”

The president has denied making the disparaging remarks but Democrat Senator Richard Durbin, who was in the White House meeting, said Mr Trump had used the term.

