Donald Trump insists he's the 'least racist person you've ever interviewed' following 's***hole countries' backlash

Donald Trump has told journalists he is “the least racist person you’ve ever interviewed” following reports that he referred to Haiti and Africa as “s***hole counties”. 

The incendiary comments, allegedly made during a private meeting, prompted forthright condemnation from both the UN and African Union, while politicians from both main US parties described them as racist.

Mr Trump was asked about them on Sunday as he arrived for dinner at his private golf club with House majority leader Kevin McCarthy.

When questioned by a reporter, Mr Trump replied: “No. I’m not a racist. I’m the least racist person you have ever interviewed.”

The president has denied making the disparaging remarks but Democrat Senator Richard Durbin, who was in the White House meeting, said Mr Trump had used the term.

Read more


Related Articles

D.C. Metro Train Derails With 60 Passengers On Board

D.C. Metro Train Derails With 60 Passengers On Board

U.S. News
Comments
Justice Scalia Spoke Favorably of Trump’s Presidential Run, Author Says

Justice Scalia Spoke Favorably of Trump’s Presidential Run, Author Says

U.S. News
Comments

Snopes Debunks Itself on Oprah’s White People “Just Have to Die” Controversy

U.S. News
Comments

Chain Migration Expected to Add 8M Potential Foreign-Born Voters to U.S. Electorate over Next Two Decades

U.S. News
Comments

Vegas Gunman’s Girlfriend Deleted Her Facebook Before Police Released Paddock’s Name

U.S. News
Comments

Comments