Donald Trump is 'blocking' a G20 agreement because it has a line about climate change

Donald Trump’s team of negotiators have blocked a section of a joint G20 statement on climate change, European Union officials have claimed.

They said the US was pushing for a reference to fossil fuels, but they had overcome differences on trade after American officials agreed to language on fighting protectionism

“The outcome is good. We have a communique. There is one issue left, which is on climate, but I am hopeful we can find a compromise,” said one EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We have all the fundamentals. We have a G20 communique, not a G19 communique.”

