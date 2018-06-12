Donald Trump Is Changing Everything

You want to know who hates Donald Trump with a renewed passion this morning?

The Washington, D.C. professional foreign policy class. Why? Because the President just demonstrated that they are clueless, irrelevant and often counterproductive to our nation’s security.

This class of leeches on the American taxpayer has bumbled, stumbled and fumbled around with the North Korea problem for 64 years, and every effort they’ve made and every diplomatic shibboleth to which they have clung has only made the situation worse. Here comes Donald Trump, this “know-nothing” who doesn’t even speak the passive/aggressive, get-nothing-done, move-at-a-snail’s-pace language of “diplomacy” and rejects every myth these people have constructed around the issue since 1954, and he has an agreement to completely de-nuclearize the Korean Peninsula to send to the Senate for ratification?

Read more