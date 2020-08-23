Donald Trump: Joe Biden Is ‘More Likable,’ but Hillary Clinton Is ‘Much Smarter’

Image Credits: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call / Getty Images.

President Donald Trump revealed the differences between running against former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as he delivered a speech at the Council for National Policy meeting in Virginia on Friday.

“Clinton is much smarter but not a likable person,” Trump said. “Joe is not nearly as smart, but he’s more likable.”

The president spoke about the election during his address, which came on the heels of Biden’s nomination speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Trump admitted that he would probably rather face Clinton than Biden in an election.

“So, you know, I don’t know, maybe I’d rather have the smarter person,” he said. “Who cares about personality, right? But that’s the difference. Very simple, isn’t it?”

