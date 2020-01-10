Donald Trump Jr Bashes American College Students, Praises H-1Bs As World's 'Best And Brightest'

Image Credits: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor / Getty.

In his new book “Triggered,” Donald Trump Jr “pushes the trope that American kids are all dumb and in debt” because they got PhDs in “basket weaving” but praises H-1B visa workers as the world’s “best and brightest,” Progressives for Immigration Reform reports.

This is the opposite of the America First policies Trump ran on.

I guess he did deserve to be booed off stage along with Charlie Kirk:

Gavin McInnes of http://censored.tv joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the public is sick of the elites.

Breitbart reported last month on how AT&T workers say “they are being laid off after being forced to train their H-1B foreign replacements.”

Claiming H-1Bs from India are better at their jobs than Americans is simply false.

A 2017 study found “95% of engineers in [India] are not fit to take up software development jobs” and “only 1.4% can write functionally correct and efficient code.”

It’s worth mentioning that Jared Kushner’s criminal father Charles appears to have bought Jared’s way into Harvard by pledging to give them a $2.5 million donation.

It’s also worth mentioning that Jared Kushner’s family used his position in the White House to shamelessly hawk notoriously corrupt EB-5 visas to rich Chinese foreigners in exchange for $500,000+ investments in his own businesses.

I’m assuming Don Jr’s book was ghostwritten and he probably didn’t even read it but it aligns perfectly with the “stupid and suicidal” immigration policies Charlie Kirk pushes on behalf of his wealthy donors.

If the Trump family’s America First rhetoric is not combined with actual America First policies it’s worthless.

