Donald Trump Jr Bashes American College Students, Praises H-1Bs As World's 'Best And Brightest'

In his new book “Triggered,” Donald Trump Jr “pushes the trope that American kids are all dumb and in debt” because they got PhDs in “basket weaving” but praises H-1B visa workers as the world’s “best and brightest,” Progressives for Immigration Reform reports.

In his new book “Triggered”, @DonaldJTrumpJr pushes the trope that American kids are all dumb & in debt because they got a Phd. in “basket weaving” while maintaining that H-1B visa workers all high-skilled “best & brightest”, & wants MORE to come. pic.twitter.com/zrr1JrjkDW — U.S. Tech Workers (@USTechWorkers) January 8, 2020

“I have five children. As they grow up, the people a merit-system would draw would be their direct competition.” Your children would be inheriting your wealth & selling the H-1Bs real-estate. If American kids are “dumb”, why are they training their foreign replacements? — U.S. Tech Workers (@USTechWorkers) January 8, 2020

And at CES today, @IvankaTrump also pushing the same tropes & thinks all international students that study in the United States should be given green cards because they are all high-skilled & “start companies”. Indian media is rejoicing: https://t.co/ef9Za8aSEd — U.S. Tech Workers (@USTechWorkers) January 8, 2020

This is the opposite of the America First policies Trump ran on.

I guess he did deserve to be booed off stage along with Charlie Kirk:

Gavin McInnes of http://censored.tv joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the public is sick of the elites.

Breitbart reported last month on how AT&T workers say “they are being laid off after being forced to train their H-1B foreign replacements.”

Multinational corporation AT&T is reportedly laying off thousands of American workers after forcing them to train their foreign replacements. https://t.co/zLxIzA2eBV — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 31, 2019

Claiming H-1Bs from India are better at their jobs than Americans is simply false.

New study shows foreign college-grads are far less skilled than American graduates. But investors & CEOs prefer to import 1.5 million+ cheap foreign visa-workers – H-1Bs etc – instead of hiring US grads. So Congress sides with biz and US grads lose careers https://t.co/BSRfdQT1Im — Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) February 26, 2019

A 2017 study found “95% of engineers in [India] are not fit to take up software development jobs” and “only 1.4% can write functionally correct and efficient code.”

It’s worth mentioning that Jared Kushner’s criminal father Charles appears to have bought Jared’s way into Harvard by pledging to give them a $2.5 million donation.

You know who was subpar student and still got into Harvard? Jared Kushner. Oh, and his dad donated $2.5 mil. https://t.co/iSz098YNRR — ProPublica (@propublica) June 4, 2019

It’s also worth mentioning that Jared Kushner’s family used his position in the White House to shamelessly hawk notoriously corrupt EB-5 visas to rich Chinese foreigners in exchange for $500,000+ investments in his own businesses.

I’m assuming Don Jr’s book was ghostwritten and he probably didn’t even read it but it aligns perfectly with the “stupid and suicidal” immigration policies Charlie Kirk pushes on behalf of his wealthy donors.

If the Trump family’s America First rhetoric is not combined with actual America First policies it’s worthless.

