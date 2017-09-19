Donald Trump Jr., Conway to End Secret Service Protection

Image Credits: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Stringer.

Donald Trump Jr., his wife Vanessa Trump, and Kellyanne Conway are dropping Secret Service protection, Fox News has confirmed.

The move to get rid of round-the-clock protection came after Trump Jr. wished to have more privacy. Other family members of the president will remain under Secret Service protection.

Secret Service protection is mandated by law to protect the U.S. president’s immediate family members, unless told otherwise.

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway has also dropped Secret Service protection, sources told Fox News. She was given Secret Service protection following threats in the early days of the administration, but the threat level that has since changed, The New York Times reported.

