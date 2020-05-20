Donald Trump Jr. Doubles Down After Biden Condemns “Sick” Pedophile Meme

Former Vice President Joe Biden chastised President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. over a meme labeling him a pedophile, but Trump Jr. doubled down by showing videos of the 77-year-old groping children.

Speaking to a Yahoo! News virtual town hall Tuesday, Biden called a meme shared by Trump Jr. “sick.”

“It’s sick. But he is his father’s son,” Biden said.

NEW: @JoeBiden responds to President Trump's "OBAMAGATE" tweets "This is his pattern. Diversion, diversion, diversion…don't speak to whatever the issues before us are. My God, Obamagate!" https://t.co/HLxXa6benp pic.twitter.com/6a289Vi4tC — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) May 19, 2020

The meme shared by Trump Jr. Saturday on Instagram shows Biden saying, “See you later, alligator!” and an alligator responding, “In a while, pedophile!”

“What he’s trying to do is get something going on the Internet. Just try to get it going,” Biden said during the virtual town hall, pretending to be unaware of the persistent rumors that have plagued him for years. “Say it enough like his father says. If you say it enough people believe it.”

Following his Instagram post, Trump Jr. pointed out he used a laughing face emoji, indicating he was “joking around,” but insisted it still didn’t excuse Biden’s behavior.

1. The 3 🤣 emojis in the caption should indicate to anyone with a scintilla of common sense that I’m joking around. 2. If the media doesn’t want people mocking & making jokes about how creepy Joe is, then maybe he should stop the unwanted touching & keep his hands to himself? https://t.co/Jy98aq6yWD pic.twitter.com/Kcr9jdPSbC — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 16, 2020

“If the media doesn’t want people mocking & making jokes about how creepy Joe is, then maybe he should stop the unwanted touching & keep his hands to himself?” Trump Jr. asked on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Donald Jr. doubled down amid Biden’s protests, accompanying his rebuttal with a video showing Biden sniffing and touching several young girls.

“No @JoeBiden, I didn’t actually accuse you of that,” Trump Jr. said.

No @JoeBiden, I didn’t actually accuse you of that. I simply posted a joke meme, but based on all the touching and hair sniffing in the below video, I am 100% accusing you of being creepy as hell. Watch the video and decide for yourself! https://t.co/knHjpPLx8V pic.twitter.com/NerDueNupi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 20, 2020

“I simply posted a joke meme, but based on all the touching and hair sniffing in the below video, I am 100% accusing you of being creepy as hell.”

Declaring he “100%” is “his father’s son,” Trump Jr. also bashed Biden and his son Hunter’s backdoor dealings with China.

Joe Biden you’re 100% right, I am my father’s son… and Hunter Biden is most certainly yours!!! #BeijingBiden pic.twitter.com/jI4VjUBcXo — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 20, 2020

Indeed, it’ll be interesting to see how the Democrat party grapples with their presumptive nominee’s sordid history of unwanted touching and groping in the run-up to the 2020 election, or if they’ll toss him aside for a less-controversial dark horse candidate.

