Donald Trump Jr. Doubles Down After Biden Condemns “Sick” Pedophile Meme

Former Vice President Joe Biden chastised President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. over a meme labeling him a pedophile, but Trump Jr. doubled down by showing videos of the 77-year-old groping children.

Speaking to a Yahoo! News virtual town hall Tuesday, Biden called a meme shared by Trump Jr. “sick.”

“It’s sick. But he is his father’s son,” Biden said.

The meme shared by Trump Jr. Saturday on Instagram shows Biden saying, “See you later, alligator!” and an alligator responding, “In a while, pedophile!”

“What he’s trying to do is get something going on the Internet. Just try to get it going,” Biden said during the virtual town hall, pretending to be unaware of the persistent rumors that have plagued him for years. “Say it enough like his father says. If you say it enough people believe it.”

Following his Instagram post, Trump Jr. pointed out he used a laughing face emoji, indicating he was “joking around,” but insisted it still didn’t excuse Biden’s behavior.

“If the media doesn’t want people mocking & making jokes about how creepy Joe is, then maybe he should stop the unwanted touching & keep his hands to himself?” Trump Jr. asked on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Donald Jr. doubled down amid Biden’s protests, accompanying his rebuttal with a video showing Biden sniffing and touching several young girls.

“No @JoeBiden, I didn’t actually accuse you of that,” Trump Jr. said.

“I simply posted a joke meme, but based on all the touching and hair sniffing in the below video, I am 100% accusing you of being creepy as hell.”

Declaring he “100%” is “his father’s son,” Trump Jr. also bashed Biden and his son Hunter’s backdoor dealings with China.

Indeed, it’ll be interesting to see how the Democrat party grapples with their presumptive nominee’s sordid history of unwanted touching and groping in the run-up to the 2020 election, or if they’ll toss him aside for a less-controversial dark horse candidate.

