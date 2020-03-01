Donald Trump Jr.: Hold to Your Second Amendment Rights ‘At All Costs’

During a CPAC interview with the NRA, Donald Trump, Jr. warned that the left is gunning for our liberties and urged Americans to hold to their Second Amendment rights “at all costs.”

His words come as prominent Democrat presidential hopefuls Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Mike Bloomberg are all running on changing the legal landscape to allow gun manufacturers to be sued for the misuse of their products.

[…]

Donald Trump, Jr. addressed this, saying, “I can assure you we are up against a big juggernaut here. They will do whatever it takes to take away your rights, your ability to protect yourself. We must preserve our Second Amendment rights at all costs.”

