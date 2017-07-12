Donald Trump Jr.: ‘I’d Been Reading About Scandals'; 'For Me, This Was Opposition Research'

Image Credits: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images.

When an acquaintance – a music publicist named Ron Goldstone — asked Donald Trump Jr. to meet with a “Russian government attorney” who had information “that would incriminate Hillary…and be very useful” to his father, Donald Jr. agreed to do it.

On Tuesday night, hours after releasing the entire June 2016 email chain with Goldstone, Don Jr. went on Sean Hannity’s show to explain what he did and why:

“I’d been reading about scandals that people were probably under-reported for a long time. So maybe it was something that had to do with one of those things. I mean, this is her (Hillary Clinton), perhaps her involvement with the Russian government, you know.

“Again, I didn’t know there was any credibility. I didn’t know if there was anything behind it. I can’t vouch for the information. Someone sent me an email. I can’t help what someone sends me. I read it. I responded accordingly. And if there was something interesting there — I think it’s pretty common,” Don Jr. told Hannity.

