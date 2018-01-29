Donald Trump Jr mocks Hillary Clinton's Grammys appearance: 'Great consolation' for losing election

Donald Trump Jr. mocked Hillary Clinton’s appearance at the Grammys reading an excerpt of controversial book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House as “a great consolation prize for losing the presidency.”

“Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards,” Trump Jr. tweeted Sunday night.

The tweet came in response to Clinton appearing with multiple music stars reading excerpts of the controversial book as a part of an “audition” for the audiobook recording.

He later added, “The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office.”

