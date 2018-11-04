Donald Trump Jr Posts Ad CNN ‘Refused To Run’ — Network Doubles-Down On ‘Racist’ Claim

Donald Trump Jr. hammered CNN Saturday morning by posting a campaign ad the network “refused to run,” featuring unrepentant cop killer Luis Bracamontes.

“CNN refused to run this ad,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “I guess they only run fake news and won’t talk about real threats that don’t suit their agenda. Enjoy. Remember this on Tuesday.”

CNN refused to run this ad… I guess they only run fake news and won’t talk about real threats that don’t suit their agenda. Enjoy. Remember this on Tuesday. #vote #voterepublican pic.twitter.com/VyMm7GhPLX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2018

The ad, also posted by the president earlier this week, links Bracamontes, who returned to the United States after being deported and killed two police officers in 2014, with the approaching migrant caravan.

“I wish I had killed more of the motherf**kers,” Bracamontes reportedly told the jury before receiving the death penalty for his crimes. “I will break out soon and I will kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me … There’s no need for a fucking trial.”

Read more