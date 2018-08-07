Donald Trump Jr. Reacts To Infowars Censorship: 'Really About Purging All Conservative Media'

The coordinated censorship of Infowars and Alex Jones is the first step towards the widespread censorship of “all conservative media,” according to the president’s son Donald Trump Jr.

“A Democrat Senator openly admitting that Big Tech’s censorship campaign is really about purging all conservative media,” he tweeted Tuesday.

“How long before Big Tech and their Democrat friends move to censor and purge @BreitbartNews, @DailyCaller and other conservatives voices from their platforms?”

He linked his remarks to a tweet Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) made on Monday, absurdly claiming that the “survival of our democracy” depends on further eradicating the reach and influence of conservative media, which he equated to “hate and lies.”

“Infowars is the tip of a giant iceberg of hate and lies that uses sites like Facebook and YouTube to tear our nation apart. These companies must do more than take down one website. The survival of our democracy depends on it,” Murphy tweeted.

President Trump’s son is the latest conservative figure to wade into the free speech debate following The Great Purge of Alex Jones, where tech giants Apple, Facebook, YouTube, and Spotify all deplatformed our various channels on Monday.

It appears Trump Jr. is also over the target, because a leaked memo from Capitol Hill details a proposal spearheaded by Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) which would surrender the the internet to government authoritarian control under the guise of fighting Russian “bots.”

