Donald Trump Jr. Ruthlessly Mocks ‘Baby Balloon’ Resistance Members

Donald Trump Jr. mocked U.K. protesters who staged a giant balloon of his father on Twitter Friday.

“If this is the ‘resistance’ I’m really glad I’m on the non-bats**t crazy side,” Trump Jr tweeted.

Trump Jr. was responding to video director and producer Robby Starbuck’s tweet that included a picture of several odd looking protesters in front of the 20-foot “Trump baby blimp.”

I can’t quite put my finger on it but I get the distinct feeling everyone in this photo might be a lunatic… Only in 2018 could this be described as "the Resistance!" pic.twitter.com/MQQT3QcA9I — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 13, 2018

“I can’t quite put my finger on it but I get the distinct feeling everyone in this photo might be a lunatic,” Starbuck tweeted. “Only in 2018 could this be described as ‘the Resistance!’”

The balloon, advertised to soar over the London skyline in defiance of Trump, turned out to be far smaller, and less noticeable, than expected.