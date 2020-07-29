Donald Trump Jr SUSPENDED from Twitter for Posting Video of Doctors Discussing Hydroxychloroquine

Donald Trump Jr has been temporarily suspended from Twitter for posting a video of doctors supporting hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

On Monday, a number of doctors appeared outside the Supreme Court to profess the usefulness of hydroxychloroquine in treating and stopping the spread of COVID-19 when used as a prophylactic.

“In the past few months, after taking in over 350 patients, we have not lost one,” while treating patients with hydroxychloroquine, said Dr Stella Immanuel. “Not a diabetic, not somebody with high blood pressure, not somebody with asthma, not an old person. We’ve not lost one patient.”



On Monday night, as President Donald Trump began posting about the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 following a viral video of a doctor touting its ability to not only treat but prevent the disease, Twitter removed at least three of the president’s tweets, leaving no trace of what the president wrote on the social media platform.

She continued, “On top of that, I’ve put myself, my staff, and many doctors that I know, on hydroxychloroquine for prevention, because by the very mechanism of action, it works early and as a prophylactic. We see patients, 10 to 15 COVID patients every day. We give them breathing treatments, we only wear a surgical mask. None of us have gotten sick. It works.”

Trump Jr posted the video on Twitter of the hydroxychloroquine discussion. “This is a much [sic] watch!!!” Trump Jr tweeted. “So different from the narrative that everyone is running with.”