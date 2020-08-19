Donald Trump Jr. to Democrats: ‘If You Can Loot in Person, You Can Vote in Person’

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB | Getty.

Wednesday, Trump Organization executive vice president Donald Trump, Jr., son of President Donald Trump, had a message for Democrats that decry the current elections process while also supporting the ongoing violent protests that have included looting and rioting across the country: “If you can loot in person, you can vote in person.”

Trump argued in an interview with Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that “Democrats seem fine with looting in person” but questioned why they think they cannot vote in person and prefer using a system that can be manipulated.

He also emphasized his and President Trump’s support of the absentee voting process.

