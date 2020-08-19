Donald Trump Jr. to Democrats: ‘If You Can Loot in Person, You Can Vote in Person’

Wednesday, Trump Organization executive vice president Donald Trump, Jr., son of President Donald Trump, had a message for Democrats that decry the current elections process while also supporting the ongoing violent protests that have included looting and rioting across the country: “If you can loot in person, you can vote in person.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Trump argued in an interview with Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that “Democrats seem fine with looting in person” but questioned why they think they cannot vote in person and prefer using a system that can be manipulated.

He also emphasized his and President Trump’s support of the absentee voting process.

Read More

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!