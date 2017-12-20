Donald Trump Jr: Top Government Officials Conspiring Against President

President Donald Trump’s son has warned top government officials are conspiring to undermine his father’s administration as the witch-hunt led by Clinton insider Robert Mueller continues.

“There is, and there are, people at the highest levels of government that don’t want to let America be America,” Donald Trump Jr. said in a speech before a group of young conservatives at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida. “My father talked about a rigged system throughout the campaign, and people were like, ‘Oh, what are you talking about?'”

“But it is. And you’re seeing it.”

The perceived impartiality of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation has collapsed following revelations of rampant political biases among members of the investigative team.

FBI agent Peter Strzok was removed from the investigative team after an investigation revealed he sent numerous anti-Trump emails to a colleague.

In one email exchange dating from August 2016, Strzok wrote, “There’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Bruce Ohr, associate deputy attorney general at the Justice Department, was demoted after an investigation revealed he concealed meetings with Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm behind the debunked “pissgate dossier,” which hired his wife to investigate then-candidate Trump.

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan expressed his view that there was an “orchestrated attempt” by many in the FBI and Department of Justice to keep Donald Trump from being elected president.

“I think they were putting together a plan to stop Donald Trump from being the next president of the United States,” he said on “Fox and Friends.” “I think it’s amazing in spite of the fact that the Democrats were against him, the Republican establishment was against him, the mainstream press was against him. and now I believe the FBI and the Justice Department were against him, the American people still said that’s the guy we want to be the next president.”

“But everything points to — from what we learned several weeks ago that they paid to the dossier to the fact that I believe that fake dossier was used as the basis to get warren to now what we learn about Peter Strzok and Bruce Ohr and the FBI and the Justice Department respectively, everything points to the fact that there was an orchestrated plan to try to prevent Donald Trump from becoming the president of the United States.”

Trump Jr. called out the mainstream media and Democrats for their willingness to ignore the rampant political biases among those on Mueller’s team, suggesting their reactions would be very different if Obama were president and under investigation.

“What do you think would happen?” he asked. “Do you think the media would cover that? Yeah. Do you think it would be brushed under the rug like, ‘Oh, it’s nothing. It doesn’t mean anything.’ There’d be revolution in the streets. So I’m glad that this is coming out now, because it is good, because real people have to see this.”