Donald Trump Jr. Trolls Bitter Hillary Clinton Over Election Loss Blame Game

Donald Trump Jr. is mastering the art of social media trolling and weaponizing it to hit back at critics and bullies of his family, including sore loser Hillary Clinton, who once accused his father of being a ‘threat to democracy.’

DJT Jr. revived a Tweet by Clinton from October, 2016, in which she said, “Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. That’s a direct threat to our democracy.”

He posted the Tweet to Instagram with a humorous and incisive caption slamming the “hypocrisy” of establishment elites who demand behavior and compliance of others by which they do not abide themselves.

“This didn’t age well!” he wrote. “More hypocrisy and the usual do as I say not as I do political elite mentality.”

Hillary is still blaming everyone but herself and her campaign for losing to Trump – including Infowars, who she condemned by name during an on-stage interview at the Code Conference earlier this week.

“Within one hour they dumped [the Podesta emails] and they began to weaponize them, and they began to have some of their allies within the Internet world like Infowars take out pieces and begin to say the most outlandish, outrageous, absurd lies you can imagine,” she said.

Clinton’s October Tweet came after Trump was pressed by debate moderator Chris Wallace to confirm that he would humbly accept a loss on November 8 and slink back into the shadows while President Hillary basked in the glow of victory, but Trump declined to show all of his cards, sparking a firestorm from the mainstream media and enraged leftists alike – the same entities who now denounce Trump’s clean and Constitutional triumph, blaming Russian ‘hacking,’ the ‘outdated’ Electoral College system, and/or the racism of over 60 million Trump voters.

“I will look at it at the time. I’m not looking at it now. What I’ve seen is so bad,” Trump responded to Wallace at the time, referring to rampant election tampering and voter fraud as has been exposed by investigative journalists at Infowars and Project Veritas. “What I’m saying is I will tell you at the time.”

“I’ll keep you in suspense.”

Trump clarified his position at a rally shortly after the debate.

“I would like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supporters, and to all of the people of the United States: I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win,” he announced to raucous cheers. “Of course I would accept a clear election result, but I would also reserve my right to contest or file a legal challenge in the case of a questionable result.”

Despite winning fair and square, President Trump has established an “election integrity” commission to investigate voter fraud in the United States – just as he promised mere days after being sworn into office.

“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time),” he wrote on January 25. “Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!”

