Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden for Repeatedly Forgetting Which State He’s In

President Donald Trump ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday for a series of campaign gaffes: repeatedly forgetting which state he was campaigning in.

“Hey, have you ever noticed where Biden keeps saying he’s in the wrong state?” Trump asked supporters at a campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Biden has been caught on tape twice referring to Ohio when he was Iowa, and when he was in New Hampshire, saying he was in Iowa or Vermont. And even mixing up Iowa and Vermont.

“What is wrong with this guy? What’s wrong with him?” Trump asked. “There’s something wrong … how many times can you do that?”

Trump reminded Pennsylvania voters that Biden vowed to shut down fossil fuel production, which would dramatically affect workers in Pennsylvania.

“The voters of this commonwealth will never ever let that happen,” Trump said, as the crowd cheered.

