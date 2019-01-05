Donald Trump: Nancy Pelosi Told Me Democrats Would Not Try to Impeach

President Donald Trump revealed that Nancy Pelosi reassured him Democrats would not impeach him during a meeting at the White House on Friday.

“Nancy said, ‘We’re not looking to impeach you,’” Trump said after the meeting.”I said, ‘That’s good, Nancy, that’s good.’”

Trump spoke with reporters in the Rose Garden after meeting with Democrats for two hours.

Talk of impeaching Trump increased after Democrats took power in the House of Representatives on Thursday, electing Pelosi as Speaker of the House.

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammil disputed Trump’s account of the meeting, saying that she was only referring to the topic of the meeting.

