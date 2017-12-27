Donald Trump on track to win in 2020, British diplomats believe

Donald Trump is on course to win re-election in 2020, senior British diplomats believe, as he approaches his first full year in office.

They think that despite a string of negative headlines the US president has largely kept his support base onside since entering White House

Possible Democratic contenders are seen as either too old – such as Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden – or lacking in the name recognition needed to defeat Mr Trump.

There is also a belief the US president has curbed some of his most radical policy instincts since taking office, such as ignoring Nato or pulling out of Afghanistan.

Read more