Donald Trump on track to win in 2020, British diplomats believe

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore | Flickr.

Donald Trump is on course to win re-election in 2020, senior British diplomats believe, as he approaches his first full year in office. 

They think that despite a string of negative headlines the US president has largely kept his support base onside since entering White House

Possible Democratic contenders are seen as either too old – such as Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden – or lacking in the name recognition needed to defeat Mr Trump.

There is also a belief the US president has curbed some of his most radical policy instincts since taking office, such as ignoring Nato or pulling out of Afghanistan.

Read more


Related Articles

'Problem Of Whiteness' Course Returns To University

‘Problem Of Whiteness’ Course Returns To University

U.S. News
Comments
Exodus: Nearly Half Million Fled 3 Deep Blue States In 2017

Exodus: Nearly Half Million Fled 3 Deep Blue States In 2017

U.S. News
Comments

Study: GOP Frets Over Fraud, Dems Just Want To Win

U.S. News
Comments

NFL Cancels New Year’s Eve ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Reporter Hides in Bushes to Film Trump Playing Golf

U.S. News
Comments

Comments