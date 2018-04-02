Donald Trump: ‘Our Country Is Being Stolen’ by Illegals

Image Credits: John Moore/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump urged Congress to prevent large groups of illegal immigrants from entering the country.

“Act now Congress, our country is being stolen!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.

Trump said that “weak” border laws passed by Democrats prevented border patrol and ICE agents from enforcing the border laws.

“Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People,” he wrote.

