Donald Trump Predicts ‘Horrendous’ Coronavirus Deaths in Coming Days

Image Credits: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump previewed a difficult period ahead of the coronavirus infection peak on Saturday at the White House.

“We are really coming up onto a time that’s going to be horrendous,” Trump said.

He noted that the United States had not experienced a situation like a coronavirus crisis before.

“We’re getting to that point where it’s going to really be … some very bad numbers,” Trump said.

Currently, there are over 8,400 deaths from coronavirus. New York has over 3,500 deaths from the virus and New Jersey has 846 deaths.

