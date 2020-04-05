Donald Trump Predicts ‘Horrendous’ Coronavirus Deaths in Coming Days

President Donald Trump previewed a difficult period ahead of the coronavirus infection peak on Saturday at the White House.

“We are really coming up onto a time that’s going to be horrendous,” Trump said.

He noted that the United States had not experienced a situation like a coronavirus crisis before.

"We're coming to a time that's going to be very horrendous, probably a time like we haven't seen in this country, wouldn't you say? We're getting to that point where it's going to be really some very bad numbers." #COVID2019 #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/fefVLi4CDP — MaC💊 #TheBestIsYetToCome (@RedPillMaC) April 5, 2020

“We’re getting to that point where it’s going to really be … some very bad numbers,” Trump said.

Currently, there are over 8,400 deaths from coronavirus. New York has over 3,500 deaths from the virus and New Jersey has 846 deaths.

