Donald Trump Pumps the Brakes on Declaring State of Emergency: ‘It’s the Easy Way Out’

President Donald Trump said Friday he is not looking to declare a State of Emergency to fund the wall, despite restating his right to do so.

“What we are not looking to do right now is ‘national emergency.’ In many ways it’s the easy way out,” he told reporters at a roundtable with law enforcement at the White House.

The president repeated that he had a right to declare a national emergency at the Southern border.

“The easiest solution is for me to call is a national emergency, I could do it very quickly,” he said. “But I’m not going to do so fast because this is something Congress should do we are waiting for the Democrats to vote.”
Trump made his comments as many Congressional Democrats left town for the weekend.

Sen. Lindsey Graham publicly called upon the president to declare a State of Emergency on Thursday, echoing many of Trump’s supporters.

Read more


Related Articles

White House Responds to Bombshell NYT Trump-Russia Report: ‘This Is Absurd’

White House Responds to Bombshell NYT Trump-Russia Report: ‘This Is Absurd’

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Makes History: Government Shutdown Will Be Longest On Record

Trump Makes History: Government Shutdown Will Be Longest On Record

U.S. News
Comments

Soros-Tied Hillary Alumni Group Raising Funds to Challenge Trump’s ‘Racist Wall’ in Courts

U.S. News
comments

How a NeoCon-Backed “Fact Checker” Plans to Wage War on Independent Media

U.S. News
comments

Trump, Trump Jr. Laugh At Jim Acosta Over Idiotic ‘No Crisis’ Border Tweets

U.S. News
comments

Comments