Donald Trump Reads Aloud 2017 Tweets from Whistleblower’s Lawyer Declaring a ‘Coup’

President Donald Trump kicked off his political rally in Lousiana on Wednesday by reading off tweets declaring a “coup” against the president in January 2017.

President Trump is now reading the whistleblower lawyer’s tweets on stage pic.twitter.com/wRVc2hLFwX — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 7, 2019

The president pulled a printed copy of the Fox News story out of his jacket and read it to the cheering crowd.

“I don’t know if you saw, I’m coming off the plane and they hand me — look at this character — they just hand me this story,” he said, referring to Mark S. Zaid, the attorney representing the so-called “whistleblower” in the impeachment inquiry against the president.

“Coup has started. First of many steps,” Zaid wrote. “Rebellion, Impeachment will follow ultimately.”

Trump called Zaid a “sleazeball” and read another post on Twitter from the lawyer predicting that “CNN will play a key role in Donald Trump not finishing out his first term.”

“It’s all a hoax, it’s a scam, and you know who helps them, these people, the media,” Trump said, pointing to the back of the hall, as the crowd booed.

Read more

Robert Barnes joins Alex Jones live in studio to reveal how a former Obama official was hand-picked as a juror in the trial of Roger Stone: Sylvia Mathews Burwell. Related Articles: *** Infowars Releases Name Of Obama Official Chosen For Roger Stone Jury