Donald Trump Rips Democrats for Calling Supporters ‘Nazis’

Image Credits: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

President Donald Trump criticized Democrats on Thursday for describing him and his supporters as “Nazis.”

“They view everybody as fascist and Nazis,” Trump said. “They use that term Nazi. This was a term, you could not even use it, now they use it on, like, a regular basis.”

Trump pointed out that Democrats (like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) accused the border agents of running “concentration camps” despite their “heroic” efforts to secure the border.

“They do an incredible job,” he said, referring border agents.

The president spoke about Democrats during his political rally in New Hampshire, where thousands of supporters cheered his political message.

He criticized Democrats for refusing to fix the immigration and asylum loopholes to keep out illegal immigrants.

