Donald Trump: Rock Star Welcome for Ilhan Omar ‘Staged’ in Minnesota

President Donald Trump ridiculed the crowd of supporters welcoming Rep. Ilhan Omar back to Minnesota as “staged”, vowing to win the state in 2020.

Trump decried the establishment media on Twitter for covering the event, accusing them of a “sick partnership” with the radical left.

“They even covered a tiny staged crowd as they greeted Foul Mouthed Omar in Minnesota, a state which I will win in 2020 because they can’t stand her and her hatred of our Country,” he wrote.

It’s good to be home ❤️ https://t.co/2jV2rIPoE0 — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) July 18, 2019

