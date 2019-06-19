Donald Trump Rouses Deplorables Movement at 2020 Kickoff Rally

President Donald Trump kicked off his 2020 campaign on Tuesday at a raucous rally in Orlando, Florida, reenergizing the movement that elected him president.

“Since the very first day I walked through the doors of the White House, I have never forgotten who sent me there,” he said.

Pointing to the crowd, Trump continued, “You did.”

Trump noted that his supporters made history in 2016, launching a new political movement in the country.

“It turned out to be more than just a political campaign, it turned out to be a great political movement because of you,” he said. “A great movement.”

Trump’s kickoff rally hosted tens of thousands of supporters in Orlando but also organized thousands of watch parties across the country, including at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.



The president voiced the frustration from his supporters, noting that despite their great victory in 2016, the Democrats, the media, and the elites tried to block their agenda and get him out of office.

“Our patriotic movement has been under assault from the very first day,” Trump said.

The president recalled the ongoing fight against the Russia “witch hunt” during his first two and half years as president.

“It was all an illegal attempt to overturn the results of the election, spied on our campaign, which is what they did, and subvert our democracy,” he said.

