Donald Trump Seeks Information on Violent Mob via Twitter

Image Credits: Screenshot.

President Donald Trump on Saturday shared a series of images of individuals possibly responsible for vandalizing the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square.

The flyer urges Americans to contact the U.S. Park Police or the FBI if anyone has information on the people possibly involved with the crimes that occurred on June 22.

The president tweeted out 15 flyers featuring people photographed at the scene.


