Donald Trump Sending Federal Law Enforcement to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Help Quell Riots

Image Credits: Anadolu Agency | Getty.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had finally accepted his offer to send federal forces to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to stop violent riots.

“TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump said his White House team spoke with Evers on Wednesday.

“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance.”

Read More

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Shots Fired In Kenosha, Wisconsin

Shots Fired In Kenosha, Wisconsin

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Teenage Suspect In Kenosha Shootings Charged With 1st Degree Murder

Teenage Suspect In Kenosha Shootings Charged With 1st Degree Murder

U.S. News
Comments

Riot Police Plow Through Line of Shielded Antifa In Roman-Style Formation

U.S. News
comments

Violent Crime Now Almost as Important to American Voters as Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

Sheriff Refuses to Deputize Citizens to Restore Order in Kenosha

U.S. News
comments

Comments