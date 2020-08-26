Donald Trump Sending Federal Law Enforcement to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Help Quell Riots

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had finally accepted his offer to send federal forces to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to stop violent riots.

“TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump said his White House team spoke with Evers on Wednesday.

“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance.”

