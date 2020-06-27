Donald Trump signs order protecting federal monuments and statues from vandalism

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that he said will provide long prison sentences to people who tear down or vandalize statues and other historical monuments.

“I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials and Statues – and combating recent Criminal Violence,” Trump announced on Twitter. “Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country.”

I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues – and combatting recent Criminal Violence. Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

Anyone who vandalizes or destroys a monument, memorial or statue already can be sentenced to prison for up to 10 years under federal law.

Trump’s order calls for violators to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and puts state and local law enforcement agencies on notice that they could lose federal support if they fail to protect such monuments. The order also says the federal government also will ensure personnel are available across the country to help protect memorials, statues and property.

“These monuments memorialize the history we all share as Americans, and they deserve to be defended for future generations,” the White House said.

Read more



Western Civilization is being remade as scenes from the fall of Rome are being replayed. Will you passively stand by or will you shape the future?

Our 4th of July Super Sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!