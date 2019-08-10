Donald Trump Supports Colin Kaepernick Playing Again ‘If He’s Good Enough’

President Donald Trump endorsed the idea of Colin Kaepernick playing again in the NFL as long as the former quarterback was “good enough” to play.

“Only if he’s good enough,” Trump said when asked if he supported the idea.

Trump commented to reporters on the issue as he left the White House for a series of fundraisers in New York.

“Frankly I’d love to see Kaepernick come in if he’s good enough, but I don’t want to see him come in because someone thinks it would be a good P.R. move,” he said.

Trump said he knew many NFL owners such as New England Patriots Owner Bob Kraft.

“If he’s good enough, then sign him,” Trump said about Kaepernick. “I know these people, they would sign him in a heartbeat, they will do anything that they can to win games.”

Read more



President Trump is succeeding at bringing America back to greatness, and the globalist authoritarians are panicking.