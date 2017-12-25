Donald Trump Taunts Retiring FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

President Donald Trump taunted FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe after news broke that the beleaguered official would retire in March 2018.

“FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “90 days to go?!!!”

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

The president also highlighted a news report from Fox News on Sunday, noting that McCabe allegedly used his FBI email to promote his wife’s campaign.

.@FoxNews-FBI’s Andrew McCabe, “in addition to his wife getting all of this money from M (Clinton Puppet), he was using, allegedly, his FBI Official Email Account to promote her campaign. You obviously cannot do this. These were the people who were investigating Hillary Clinton.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2017

