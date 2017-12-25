Donald Trump Taunts Retiring FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

President Donald Trump taunted FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe after news broke that the beleaguered official would retire in March 2018.

“FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “90 days to go?!!!”

The president also highlighted a news report from Fox News on Sunday, noting that McCabe allegedly used his FBI email to promote his wife’s campaign.

