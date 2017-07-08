Donald Trump tells Theresa May Brexit trade deal can be done 'very quickly'

DONALD Trump has met Theresa May at the G20 Summit and said a Brexit trade deal can be done “very quickly” with Britain.

The US president hailed the “very special relationship” he had developed with Theresa May as the pair met in Hamburg.

Mr Trump said he expected an agreement on new trading arrangements with Britain that was “very powerful” and would be great for both countries.

In a short break from talks to speak to the media, Donald Trump said: “I’d like to thank Prime Minister May for being with us. We have had tremendous talks, there is no country that could possibly be closer to our country.

