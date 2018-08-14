Donald Trump: There Is No Tape, N-Word Not in My Vocabulary

President Donald Trump said Monday that his former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman made up the story about a possible tape existing of him using the n-word during his show The Apprentice.

Newman claimed in her new book that a tape of the president existed that featured him saying the n-word.

But Trump said the former producer of the show called him to say there was no tape of him using the word.

“Mark Burnett called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa,” Trump said. “I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have.”

He said that Newman made up the story about him and that the “fake news” only listened to her because she had turned against him.

