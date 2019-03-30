Donald Trump Threatens to Close Border as Record Number of Migrants Surge Through Loopholes

Image Credits: twitter, @cbprgv.

President Donald Trump is threatening to close parts of the U.S.-Mexican border as record numbers of migrants surge through the legal loopholes created by Congress and judges.

“CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW …  If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug [sic] our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING….. ….the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week,” he said in a series of three tweets Friday morning.

Border officials are ramping up their estimates for the number of migrants who will grab the opportunity created by Congress. Predictions for 2019 have climbed from 900,000 to 1.2 million during the last few weeks.

Alex Jones breaks down how, according to the commissioner of Customs & Border Protection, America’s immigration system is at a breaking point as illegal aliens flood across the border and the government releases them into American cities as catch and release thrives. This is the UN’s plan to break our southern border.


