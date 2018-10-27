Donald Trump Thunders at Media for Trying to Smear His Supporters after Bomb Scares

President Donald Trump denounced the media on Friday for trying to pin the recent bomb scare on him and his supporters.

“We have seen an effort by the media in recent hours to use the sinister actions of one individual to score political points against me and the Republican party,” Trump said.

The president commented on the news at his rally in Charlotte, North Carolina after authorities apprehended the Florida man suspected of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats.

Trump condemned political violence and called for an end to the politics of personal destruction, especially from the media.

“Political violence must never ever be allowed in America and I’ll do everything in my power to stop it,” he said. “The media has a major role to play, whether they want to or not.”

