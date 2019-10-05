Donald Trump to Young Black Leaders: Democrats Want to Steal Your Voice and Steal Your Country

President Donald Trump warned young black Americans on Friday that Democrats would try to steal their country in the 2020 election.

Trump said:

The radical Democrats are willing to do anything, to smear anyone and to lie about everything in their craven quest for power and money and other things. They’re trying to steal your vote, they’re trying to steal your voice, and trying to steal your country. They don’t have what it takes.

The president commented during the White House Young Black Leadership Summit, organized with Turning Point USA. The president praised the youth in the room for their bravery to go against the mold by being conservatives and Republicans.

“You stand up to the oppressive forces in our country that demand conformity and control, you refuse to be censored, you refuse to be silenced, and you never back down,” Trump said.

The president acknowledged that the left was trying to censor their speech, encourage them to keep speaking up for their values and beliefs. He said:

Left-wing censors have launched an all-out campaign against free speech. That is why they are trying to silence, de-platform, cancel, punish, all of the proud conservative voters, all of the proud African-American voters that know what’s happening. They want to silence you, but we know that the patriots in this room will not be intimidated.

