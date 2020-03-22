Donald Trump: ‘Unfortunate’ China Was ‘Very Very Secretive’ About Coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Saturday at the White House expressed his disappointment that China was dishonest and slow to alert the world about the seriousness of the coronavirus.

“I have great respect for China, I like China, I think the people of China are incredible. I have a tremendous relationship with President Xi. I wish they could have told us earlier about what was going on inside,” Trump said.

The president said that his federal doctors could have used the extra time to prepare for the virus.

“China was secretive OK?” Trump said. “Very, very secretive, and that’s unfortunate.”

Trump said that a two or three month jump on the virus would have been helpful.



“They were having a big problem and they knew it, and I wish they could have given us an advance warning,” Trump said.

The president was questioned about his message on Twitter in January praising President Xi Jinping and his transparency.

