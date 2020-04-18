Donald Trump Vows to Investigate Wuhan Lab, Coronavirus Bats

President Donald Trump said Friday at the White House that the United States would continue to investigate the origin of the coronavirus.

Recent reporting has questioned whether the virus could have come from a virology lab in Wuhan that was studying bats, rather than a bat sold in a Wuhan wet market.

Trump did not confirm or deny either theory but acknowledged that he was aware of the reports.

“It seems to make sense, they talk about a certain kind of bat, but that bat wasn’t in that area, if you can believe this, that’s what they’re down to now, is bats,” Trump said.



Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson asked Trump about an NIH grant of $3.7 million to the Wuhan virology lab, during the Obama administration in 2015.

“We’ve instructed that if any grants are going to that area, we are looking at it literally an hour ago, and also early in the morning, we will end that grant very quickly,” Trump said.

He added, “Who was president then, I wonder?”

