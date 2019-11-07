Donald Trump's Ultimate Test

I just stepped out of the court room where jury selection for Roger Stone’s trial is taking place.

The first juror to take the stand was a former senior Obama White House communications staffer whose husband is a lawyer working on national security policy for the Department of Justice and who numbers among her close friends other lawyers working in the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The judge declined to strike her from the jury pool, insisting that her claim not to have any preconceived opinions about Roger Stone was credible. Read that again.

Yup.

This is what Roger is up against. And it’s merely the latest in a string of mind-boggling decisions from this judge.

Roger did nothing wrong, besides—perhaps—forgetting about an irrelevant email one time when giving evidence to Congress.

Read More

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 50% off DNA Force Plus at the Infowars Store now!