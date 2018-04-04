Donna Brazile On Congressional Aid Scandal: "We Should Vet Everybody"

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile said Democrats should have worked harder to vet former congressional aide Imran Awan before he was granted access to the House information technology network.

“The House investigation — I haven’t read the full report but I believe everyone should be vetted,” Brazile said Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria.” “No, I don’t believe those individuals had anything to do with the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.”

“I would I hope that before director [Robert] Mueller finishes his investigation we get to the bottom of it. We know that there was Russian interference in our election system. I want to figure out who committed this crime and they should be brought to justice,” Brazile added.

Host Maria Bartiromo clarified special counsel Mueller’s Russia investigation is a separate case from the Awan brothers and asked Brazile if she ever worked directly with Iwan.

“No,” Brazile replied. “They worked I believe in the House of Representatives. I haven’t worked on the hill since 1999. So 2000 when I left, so no, I don’t know anything about that — that series of what I call in many ways, it was a management failure. It was bad. We should vet everybody not just Democratic staffers. Every staffer who works for the House of Representatives or the United States Senate. Anybody should be vetted.”