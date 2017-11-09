Donna Brazile Suggests Media Were Panicked Over Questions About Hillary's Health

During her interview with Tucker Carlson last night, former DNC chair Donna Brazile suggested that the media were panicked over questions about Hillary Clinton’s health during the election, despite publicly dismissing the issue as a conspiracy theory.

In her new book, Brazile reveals that concerns over Hillary’s health were so severe, it was under serious consideration that she be replaced as the candidate, despite the campaign’s best efforts to shroud details of Clinton’s ailments, which Brazile described as “shameful”.

Throughout the campaign, the mainstream media dismissed questions about Hillary’s coughing fits, stumbles and collapses as baseless “conspiracy theories,” a narrative that intensified after Infowars released a video on the subject that went viral, receiving millions of views in a period of just a couple of weeks.

But during her Fox News appearance, Brazile suggested that behind the scenes, journalists were desperately scrambling to find out what was actually happening.

.@TuckerCarlson: You have this scene in the book where Hillary's sick, and she's overworked, and she's got a bronchial infection. She's so sick that you have this moment where you think "Maybe we need to replace her"…That's such a big deal. #Tucker pic.twitter.com/cAUftHdSiQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 9, 2017

CARLSON: “So you have this scene in the book that’s been much remarked upon, where Hillary’s really sick, you say she’s overworked, and she’s got a bronchial infection, maybe pneumonia, and she’s so sick, that you have this moment where you think maybe we need to replace her, maybe she won’t be able to continue, and that’s the point at which you said, ‘Maybe the Vice President would be a good replacement…'”

“That’s such a big deal, that it was striking when I read that, I thought here there are a thousand reporters covering this campaign, and not one of them picked up anything like that, that the candidate’s health was that bad? That she was being considered maybe not able to finish? Do you think reporters knew that? How could they not know that?”

BRAZILE: “Well let me just tell you, I had a lot of reporters were calling my office, calling my home, texting me, sending me emails. In fact, there was a reporter that I mentioned that broke the story to me that she had fainted. And I immediately called up to Brooklyn and I tried to reach people on the road with her to find out if this was a rumor, as you well know, with the Russian meddling in our campaign, and yes, it happened, there were so many rumors that you had to debunk, and so by the time I saw the video, when the video went viral–you can imagine what was happening within the Democratic Party, what was happening inside of the inner circles…”

Elsewhere in the interview, Brazile told Carlson that she was still getting death threats after the publication of her book.

In the book, Brazile said she was haunted by the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich, who many assert was Wikileaks’ source for the DNC leaks.

The former DNC chair said she beefed up her home surveillance and shut the blinds in her office window so snipers could not see her.

Watch the full interview below.

